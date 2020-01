TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the Bhogi festival with the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) members and burnt the copies of the GN Rao Committee report in the Bhogi bonfire to oppose its proposal of introducing three capitals in the state. While speaking to the media, Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his stand about retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of Telangana. Naidu challenged CM Reddy to undergo a fresh mandate saying that if he wins again, he would quit politics.