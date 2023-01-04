Chandrababu Naidu Butts Head With Police As His Convoy Gets Blocked From Entering Kuppam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in a heated altercation with the Andhra Pradesh Police after his party was denied permission to organise a rally in Chitoor's Kuppam. In the visuals emerging from the site, Naidu was seen arguing with the police officers after stepping out of his car while they tried to pacify him. The TDP chief was seen surrounded by his supporters who were raising slogans in his support.

In a tweet posted by TDP's official Twitter handle, the party claimed that Naidu's vehicle was stopped by the police at Peddur which forced him to confront the officers. Kuppam is Naidu's home constituency and he was denied to organise a rally there after 11 people lost their lives in back-to-back stampede in Nellore and Guntur districts on December 28, 2022 and January 1, respectively.

Notably, the TDP chief had planned a three-day tour of the Kuppam constituency from January 4-6, however, the state government's order prohibits him from carrying out roadshows and public meetings. The ruling YSR Congress led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that no roadshows will be carried out on National Highways, state highways, and panchayat roads. Palamaneru DSP N Sudhakar Reddy, in an official release, warned that whoever organises or participates in the TDP’s roadshows and public meetings in the Kuppam constituency would be considered to be in violation of the rules.

Police lathi-charges TDP workers

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Police lathi-charged on TDP workers who gathered to welcome TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in Chittoor district. During the incident Mandal party woman president was also injured, condition critical. pic.twitter.com/xcOsMlaiFn — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The Andhra Police lathi-charged TDP workers who had gathered to welcome Naidu in the Chittoor district. According to ANI, the Mandal party woman president was also injured and is currently in a critical condition. Responding to the police action, TDP attacked CM Jagan Reddy saying that those crossing the line "will have to answer for this in the courts". The Jagan Reddy government is taking such measures after eleven died and several were injured in stampedes during public rallies organised by the TDP. The party, however, blamed the state government instead saying that it was a management failure from the government's side.