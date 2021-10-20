Chandrababu Naidu Calls For 36-hr 'deeksha' From Oct 21 After Lukewarm Response For Bandh

A day after former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu called for a statewide bandh after an alleged attack on TDP's central office by YSR Congress Party workers, it received a lukewarm response from the public on Wednesday.

Several TDP leaders were taken into preventive custody and many senior leaders were put under house arrest to thwart their attempts to participate in the bandh, TDP sources told PTI.

Naidu to hold a 36-hour 'deeksha'

While speaking to the press, Naidu’s son and the party’s general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the former CM has decided to hold a 36-hour 'deeksha' (protest) at the party office from 8 am on Thursday in a bid to draw the attention of the people to the 'attacks'. ''Never before in Indian history, was a political party’s office attacked. The people should know about this,'' Lokesh said.

N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday had called for a statewide bandh, alleging that the attack is 'state-sponsored terrorism'' and an 'organised crime'. While condemning the attack, the TDP Chief had said, "I am asking isn't this state-sponsored terrorism? This is clear cut terrorism. Law and order has failed in state. I have seen many such Rowdy, I am not afraid of such Rowdy. Not afraid of mafia. it's an organised crime. There should be a proper inquiry into the matter."

TDP Central Office Attacked In Vijayawada

TDP's central office was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of the TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhiram had allegedly made some remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM. The Office of Andhra Pradesh DGP said that strict action will be taken against attackers and those making provocative speeches.

"Additional forces have been deployed across the state. We request citizens to co-operate in maintaining peace and to not get provoked," the statement said.

Chandrababu Naidu complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. He requested Home Minister Amit Shah to deploy central forces at PDP offices, while alleging that TDP workers were physically injured during the attack. He also had a telephonic conversation with the government and informed how YSRCP carried out reprehensible attacks.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@NCBN, Republic World