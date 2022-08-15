Chandrababu Naidu Calls For 'inculcating National Spirit In All' On 76th Independence Day

As India completes 75 years of Independence, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for inculcating national spirit among all on Monday. Addressing a huge gathering after unfurling the Tricolour, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief expressed how he felt India was way ahead of other countries in traditional culture just like it was 400 years ago, and credited leaders who have been at the helm starting from the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the incumbent, Narendra Modi.

Recalling that NT Rama Rao launched the TDP only for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of society, the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly called for a united fight for the progress of the country taking a leaf from the lives of those who struggled for India's independence. "That is the real tribute we pay to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation," he said.

'TDP always works for the interest of the nation': N Chandrababu Naidu

Underlining that India has transformed into a nation that supplies vaccines for COVID for the whole world, Naidu said, "The TDP is always a part of the reforms that are being introduced as the party, though launched as a regional outfit, always worked for the interest of the whole nation."

Recalling that the TDP had formulated the Vision-2020 and strived to reach its goals for the State, the party chief said its sole aim is to work for the welfare of the common man. The TDP chief then listed how the party had played a crucial role in the telecom reforms, open sky policy and establishing green-field airports in the country.

Chandrababu Naidu highlights the need for 25-year plan

Expressing concern that the nation is still witnessing poverty, farmers' suicides and unemployment, the former Andhra Chief Minister felt that such issues are still haunting India. "We should always think about what is our contribution to the nation instead of what the nation has given to us," the Leader of the Opposition of the state said, highlighting the need for all the ruling dispensations to formulate a strategy for the next 25 years and move with a vision to face the challenges.

He opined that separate policies should be formulated for the farming sector as farmer suicides, even after 75 years of Independence, are not good for the nation. Enough opportunities should be created for the youth, who are the backbones of the country and schemes should be formulated for women's empowerment, he added.

Further, Chandrababu Naidu opined that the inter-linking of rivers should be taken up on a priority basis. Stating that the TDP has already taken up inter-linking of the Godavari with the Krishna river, he said that this is necessary for a drought-free nation.