EXCL: Chandrababu Naidu Calls Jagan Of 'criminal Nature', Highlights Andhra CMs Cases

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu slammed current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy over his new three-capitals plan for the states saying he has a "criminal nature". Speaking to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Naidu defended his original plan of building the capital city at Amaravati and also denied allegations of wronging while in power. The Naidu-led Telegu Desam Party was ousted from power in elections held last year.

"He has a criminal nature. Every Friday he is going to the courts for trails. If myself, my family or my followers have committed any irregularity, then he can prosecute. I am challenging him. He is out threatening which he shouldn't because he is Chief Minister. But you cannot kill the project of Amaravati," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Transparent land acquisition

The TDP chief also denied allegations of wrongdoing by the current YSRCP government. When asked why he blocked probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from looking into allegations of wrongdoing, Naidu said there was no "insider trading" as alleged.

"From the beginning, we asked the farmers to go for registration. Since it was a land pooling exercise, that was needed. The farmers asked for money for their children's education and marriage and we allowed them. It is transparent, everybody is aware of that."

Unfortunate, media is not covering AP

Chandrababu Naidu also pointed out that the logjam over the new capital in Andhra Pradesh is being ignored by the national media. "This is a big issue since we are talking about urbanisation... We conceived the Amaravati project after bifurcation. Rs 10,000 crore has been spent and nearly 33,000 acres of land have been acquired through land pooling that people voluntarily gave. It is unfortunate the national media is not covering this."

CM Reddy's three-capitals idea

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that Andra Pradesh will have three capitals to push for "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital while Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Naidu, as leader of Opposition, has vehemently opposed the plan saying that it goes against recommendations against an expert committee and will harm interests of those who gave up land in Amaravati.

