Chandrababu Naidu Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami; Implores 'don't Target Journalist'

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami. Taking to Twitter, the TDP leader urged everyone to refrain from any kind of violence. He further urged to stop unnecessarily targeting the journalists.

Strongly condemn the attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami. I urge all to refrain from resorting to violence and unnecessarily targeting journalists.#ArnabGoswamiAttacked #ArnabAttacked#ArnabGoswami @republic — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 23, 2020

Attack on Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on Wednesday night. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house while they were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

The goons, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the attackers confessed to Arnab's Mumbai Police security attache after being apprehended that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

Complaint to Mumbai Police

Arnab has detailed the attack in the complaint to the Mumbai police, from which a watered-down FIR was registered many hours later:

