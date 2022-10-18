Chandrababu Naidu Condemns Police Action Against Pawan Kalyan & Jana Sena Workers In Vizag

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday condemned the police action against the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and his party activists in Visakhapatnam.

This comes after Visakhapatnam police prevented Kalyan from venturing out of his hotel room and conducting a scheduled Jana Vani programme in the city limits. They also served a notice to the Jan Sena chief after his supporters allegedly attacked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, ministers of YSRCP, civilians and even police officials at the Visakhapatnam airport.

On learning about Pawan Kalyan's arrival in Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu went to the hotel where the actor was staying and met him.

The TDP president said that episodes that took place in Visakhapatnam are very painful. "In a democratic nation, when a political leader visits a place the police make proper arrangements but the behaviour of the police forces in Visakhapatnam during Pawan Kalyan's visit is highly condemnable," he said.

"How can the police ask Pawan not to come out of the hotel and is this democracy," Naidu asked.

Naidu also alleged that street lights were switched off when Kalyan was leaving the city. "Is there any law and order problem with his visit to Visakhapatnam," he asked and felt that this was nothing but ridiculing democracy.

The TDP president claimed that the state has been witnessing a similar trend for the past three-and-half years. "If not political parties who will raise public issues and if there is no protection for political leaders one can easily imagine the security of the common man," he said.

Stating that he has come to meet Pawan to express solidarity with him after learning about the incidents in Visakhapatnam, Naidu stated that he has never seen in his lifetime such a "stupid political party" like the YSRCP. "Not even an FIR has been registered against the persons involved in the attack on the TDP party office here," he said.

Pawan Kalyan slams YSRCP; says 'call me package star and I'll hit you with slippers'

Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday hit out at YSRCP and threatened to hit its party members if they call him 'package star' again. He also warned workers of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party against making any objectionable remarks against him.

"Who are the people calling me a package star? Is it funny? Call me a package star again. I will break your teeth and hit you with my slippers until it is torn apart. I've shown mercy on you people for a long time now. You (YSRCP) have criminals, rowdies and gundas with you? I don't care, I will crush them with my bare hands," the Telugu star said.