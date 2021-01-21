Chandrababu Naidu Demands Resignation Of DGP Over TDP Leader Kala Venkat Rao's Detention

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lashed out at Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and demanded his resignation for what he claimed as illegal arrests of its TDP leaders.

While addressing a press conference at NTR Bhavan in Amaravati, Naidu said, "I demand the DGP to resign from his position instead of harassing opposition party leaders on false cases."

He also criticised the DGP for making comments regarding the involvement of political leaders in cases related to temple attacks. The DGP had said on January 15 that there was 'direct involvement' of people affiliated to political parties in nine cases related to temples for which 13 from the TDP and two from the BJP were arrested.

Naidu stated that the law and order in the state is in utter failure as he condemned the detention and release of TDP senior leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao on Wednesday.

He levelled charges that the YSCRP led government is using police machinery to settle scores with TDP. A day earlier, he took to Twitter express his anger on the arrest of "a senior politician like Kala Venkata Rao at the whim of a charlatan (CM Jaggan Reddy) who lowers the dignity of his office every day."

The TDP planned to conduct 'Dharma Parirakshana Yatra' at Tirupati on Thursday and had asked for police permission a day earlier, said Naidu while revealing that "the police gave permission yesterday only to cancel it the morning and detained a few local TDP leaders."

Kala Venkat Rao's arrest and release

Kimidi Kala Venkatrao was arrested from his residence in the Rajam town, Srikakulam district on Wednesday, in connection with a clash between YSRCP and TDP workers in Ramateertham earlier this month. He was released by the police late at night.

On January 2, Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy had visited Ramateertham Lord Ram temple where the almighty's idol was desecrated. There was a clash between workers of both parties and based on the complaints by YSRCP activists, the police have arrested seven people, against whom evidence was available.

According to the police, Rajyasabha MP Vijayasai Reddy on January 2 filed a complaint at Nellimarla Police Station and Kala Venkatrao Venkatrao was included as an accused in the case.

Vizianagaram district SP B Rajakumari said Kala Venkat Rao had been called many times for inquiry of the case but he did not respond. Hence the Circle Inspector has called on Venkatrao, enquired him, later served notices to him and sent him, she said.

