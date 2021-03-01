Chandrababu Naidu Detained On His Way To Tirupati Tour; TDP Leaders Launch Protests

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were detained at the Renigunta airport lounge after the Chittoor district police stopped him from going ahead with his tour.

Chandrababu Naidu in a tweet slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government and asserted that 'your fear-driven, State-sponsored vendetta' would not stop the TDP from reaching out to the people.

We will not be stopped.

We will not be silenced.

Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister permission was rejected by the Chittoor police, citing the reasons of huge gathering not allowed under Covid-19 regulations, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Urban Local Body elections is in effect and congregation of the huge crowd will obstruct the free flow of traffic on NH-40 and connected National highways and State Highways.

TDP alleged that the phones of Naidu, his PA, and medical officers were snatched away. The police officials did not respond immediately to his demand to allow him to meet the Chittoor district collector and the SPs of Chittoor and Tirupati to make his representation on how his visit was foiled.

The TDP leaders across the state staged protests against the 'arbitrary action' taken by the police. They said that the oppressive Raja Reddy constitution was being implemented in place of the election code and the Ambedkar constitution in the ongoing municipal elections.

Expressing distress, Naidu demanded the police to explain why he was unreasonably detained at the airport. He asked whether he had committed any murder. He told the police that he had not come to Chittoor district to hold any protest or dharna anywhere in the district.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that it was 'Jaganocracy' that was ruling AP in an autocratic manner in total disregard for democracy and fundamental rights of the people.