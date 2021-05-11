Chandrababu Naidu Faces FIR For 'spreading Fear' Over N440K COVID Strain In Andhra Pradesh

An FIR has been registered against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly causing fear among people over the N440K variant of COVID-19.

Pachala Anil Kumar (37), a lawyer in Guntur's District Court, filed the case at the Arundalpet police station complaining that Naidu and his party representatives have alleged that the 'new variant' that allegedly originated in Andhra Pradesh is 10 to 15 times more dangerous and spreads at a faster rate than the normal infection. This has also been refuted by a scientist on Republic who took exception to it being referred to as the 'Vizag variant'.

"This irresponsible and erroneous statement and about the coronavirus caused a great deal of agony, and pain to the people. The people the state are ready to go to other states due to fear of death. Further his statements cause humiliation to the people of Andhra Pradesh," read the complaint.

On May 8, another FIR was filed against the TDP President at Kurnool 1 town police station under sections 188 allegedly for creating panic among people over the N440K strain.

Case filed against Naidu

Based on a complaint of advocate Subbaiah the police has registered a criminal case against under non-bailable sections. The advocate complained that Chandrababu Naidu was spreading fear by saying that the N440K Coronavirus strain is still prevalent and is 15 times more infectious and deadly as compared to other strains.

However, the TDP district leaders alleged that the case filed against Chandrababu is based on a false complaint. The party leaders further said that the Naidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh have only alerted the Andhra Pradesh government and people on the N440K strain.

Andhra Pradesh reported 20,345 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths, and 14,502 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state has as many as 1,95,102 active coronavirus cases.