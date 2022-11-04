Chandrababu Naidu Furious At CM Reddy Over Alleged Stone Pelting By YSR Congress Workers

Reports of stone pelting emerged from Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh at the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his road show on Friday. Although the identities of the stone pelters have not been verified, the former Andhra CM alleged that the act was carried out by workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by current CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to Republic's sources, the chief security officer of the former CM suffered injuries after getting hit by a stone when the convoy was passing through the NTR district. "The YSRCP wants to rule the state by foisting false cases and by attacking the TDP leaders but the TDP is not a party that is scared of such empty threats," Naidu said.

TDP targets Reddy over alleged stone pelting

In a tweet posted earlier today, GV Reddy, national spokesperson of TDP shared a clip showing the crowd of supporters who gathered for the roadshow. The tweet contained another video of Naidu's security officer who was seen wiping blood off his chin with a towel. "Stone attack on Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu's convoy ‍in Nandigama, security chief Madhu injured. This is a government attack."

TDP's official Twitter handle also launched attacks on Reddy and called YSR Congress workers 'psychos'. "Seeing the amazing response to Chandrababu's visit, the psychos who couldn't bear it started pelting with stones. It seems that the screen leader got scared after seeing the glory of the public leader," the party's tweet read.

TDP also revealed that Naidu has warned the government over the injury of his security officer and expressed anger over the failure of police security. Several videos emerged from the Nandigama district in Andhra where a huge crowd was seen around Naidu's convoy with yellow flags.