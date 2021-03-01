Chandrababu Naidu 'illegally Detained' On Way To Chittoor; TDP Slams 'goondaism' Of YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by the police at Renigunta Airport on Monday. Naidu was on his way to meet party leaders in Chittoor district when he was stopped by the police at the airport.

Sri @ncbn was illegally detained by the Police at the Renigunta Airport today. Sri NCBN was to meet leaders in Chittoor in view of the false cases, kidnappings and threats to TDP leaders contesting in Municipal elections. #CBNinChttoor#CowardJagan pic.twitter.com/t1CrkgTMYo — Telugu Desam Party (TDP Official) (@JaiTDP) March 1, 2021

The party has claimed that Naidu was illegally detained by the police despite having sought permission from the Election Commission to visit the district. The TDP chief was reportedly visiting Chittoor in light of alleged false cases, kidnappings, and threats to party leaders contesting the Municipal Council polls.

Upon being detained by the police, Naidu took to Twitter to declare that he could not be silenced by the 'fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta' of the ruling party.

We will not be stopped.

We will not be silenced.

Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people.

Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/N6fJP7qSaJ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 1, 2021

'CM Jagan behaving like Hitler and Mussolini': TDP

The Opposition party claimed that the ruling YSRCP is misusing its power and position to harass TDP leaders by filing false cases with serious charges against them. TDP leaders have been allegedly confined to their houses without any valid reasons.

TDP Andhra President Atchannaidu has condemned the house arrests of their party Chittoor district leaders ahead of Chandrababu Naidu's tour in Tirupati. Atchannaidu accused CM Jagan Reddy of behaving like Hitler and Mussolini with total contempt towards democratic systems and ideologies.

"With what right, they had arrested the Opposition leaders without assigning valid reasons? The YCP leaders are forgetting the fact that Chandrababu Naidu was also a National Security Guard (NSG) protectee," he said.

Atchannaidu asserted that the TDP agitation would not stop and it would not be afraid if some of its leaders were put under false arrests. The goondaism, misdeeds, and oppression of the YCP leaders would be exposed in front of the public.

The TDP demanded the State Government and ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to spell out the reasons for denying permission to Chandrababu Naidu to hold dharnas in front of Gandhi statues in Chittoor and Tirupati.

