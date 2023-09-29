Chandrababu Naidu In Lockup, Jagan's CID Heads To Serve Notice To Son Nara Lokesh

A team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh Police is en route to Delhi to serve notice to Nara Lokesh, the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and son of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, sources said. This action is in connection with the ongoing Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

This move follows the dismissal of TDP leader Nara Lokesh's anticipatory bail petition by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The court has instructed the police to serve a 41A notice to Lokesh in relation to the alleged Inner Ring Road scam.

The case stems from an FIR filed by the CID in May 2022, which named Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Nara Lokesh, and others, citing alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by YSRCP MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy.

The complaint alleged that certain illegal and corrupt activities took place between 2014 and 2019, involving high-ranking government officials. These activities were related to the design of the master plan for the Andhra Pradesh Capital, the Capital City, and the alignment of the Inner Ring Road and its connected arterial roads.

The complaint further asserted that these actions were undertaken to benefit specific individuals and entities connected to the decision-making authorities, causing wrongful gain to them while inflicting corresponding wrongful losses on the general public and the public exchequer, thus constituting cheating.

“To cause wrongful gain to certain chosen persons and entities connected to the decision-making authorities, derived maximum pecuniary benefits and caused corresponding wrongful loss to the general public and the public exchequer thus amounts to cheating. The complainant requested necessary legal action in this regard”, stated the report.

It is pertinent to mention that Chandrababu Naidu himself was arrested on September 9 in a separate case, accused of misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation during his tenure as chief minister in 2015. The alleged misappropriation is said to have caused a purported loss of Rs 371 crore to the state exchequer. His judicial remand has been extended by the trial court until October 5, adding another layer of complexity to the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh. Notably, the TDP is accusing CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of vendetta politics.