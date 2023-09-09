Chandrababu Naidu Is Prime Accused In AP Skill Development Scam: CID

In a high-octane drama, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an alleged Rs 3,300 fraud case related to Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. Following the protests launched by TDP against the arrest of Naidu, CID Additional DGP N Sanjay informed that the former Andhra Chief Minister is the "prime accused" in the alleged corruption case.

Addressing the media on the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, CID Additional DGP N Sanjay stated that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested at around 6 am in the morning for his alleged involvement in the fraud in Skill Development Corporation during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

According to CID Additional DGP, the case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crores. “The alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crores,” he said.

Naidu was arrested early this morning by officers of Andhra Pradesh CID following a high-level drama in Nandyala. The CID officers served the arrest warrant to the former Chief Minister during midnight, however, they were unable to take him into custody as TDP workers started protesting. Naidu was then arrested at around 6 am on Saturday morning.

The arrest warrant against TDP president was issued under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120(B), 168, 167, 418, 420, 485, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 and 37 and Sections 12. 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 of CID.

Following the arrest, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to his official X handle and wrote, "No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people".

"For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my Andhra Pradesh and my motherland," the post read.

It is important to note that Naidu’s arrest comes months before Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. Earlier in 2019, the TDP lost power to YSRCP under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who won 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.