Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Centre's Cut On Fuel Prices; Urges Andhra Govt To Follow Suit

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday praised the Centre for reducing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas to provide relief to the people of the country. He also demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy's government do the same.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also welcomed the central government's call to the state governments to cut state-level taxes on fuel to reduce the burden on the people.

In a tweet, the TDP chief demanded the YSRCP government reduces taxes on petrol and diesel. He pointed out that the state governments of Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have already cut taxes.

ఎన్ని విజ్ఞప్తులు చేసినా, ప్రజలు భారం మోయలేక పోతున్నా ప్రభుత్వం మాత్రం పెట్రో బాదుడు నుంచి ఉపశమనం కలిగించలేదు. గతేడాది చివర్లో దేశంలో అనేక రాష్ట్రాలు, కేంద్రపాలిత ప్రాంతాలు సొంత పన్నులు తగ్గించుకున్నాయి. ఏపీలో ఇప్పటికీ పైసా తగ్గించకపోగా...అదనపు పన్నులతో మరింత బాదేస్తున్నారు(3/4) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 23, 2022

"Now, the Centre has reduced the tax on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The governments of Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have already reduced taxes in their respective states. What sin have the people of AP committed? The YSRCP government should immediately reduce the tax and provide relief to the people of the state," Naidu tweeted.

Excise duty cut: Petrol & diesel prices slashed

Petrol and diesel prices have come down massively following the Centre cut excise duty to give relief to consumers.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a record Rs 8 reduction in excise on petrol and Rs 6 per litre reduction on diesel. The cut translates to a deduction of Rs 8.69 a litre on petrol in Delhi and Rs 7.05 per litre in diesel.

Petrol in the national capital costs Rs 96.72 from Rs 105.41 earlier. Diesel rates have been slashed to Rs 89.62 per litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 previously.

In Mumbai, petrol rates have been cut to Rs 111.35 a litre from Rs 120.51, while diesel rates have been slashed to Rs 97.28 per litre from Rs 104.77.