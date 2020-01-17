Chandrababu Naidu Presses For Referendum, Challenges CM Jagan Against 3-capital Idea

In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, the Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the current Leader of Opposition in the state, Chandrababu Naidu on Friday challenged CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for a referendum. Naidu also said that if Reddy wants to continue further he must abolish the assembly and go for an election.

This statement of Naidu comes after CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development".

Speaking about the referendum, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I want to ask whether any newly elected government has the right to change the capital of any state? It has never happened after independence. Nowhere in the world are there three capitals. Is it right?”

"It indicates madness. Also, within the reorganization act, Vijayawada is centrally located. As per logistics, there are six districts on each side of Vijayawada. The seventh district is Guntur. On the recommendation of the committee, Rs 10,000 crore has been spent and nearly 33,000 acres of land has been acquired through land pooling that many farmers and people voluntarily gave. The value of this land today is 1.5-2 lakh crores. Even if the land is monetized, money could be spent on infrastructure,” he added.

"I am very clear about that. If people accept why should I bother about politics. I am fighting for a genuine cause. If people think it's not genuine, yes I'm prepared to quit politics. If he has the guts let him abolish the assembly and go for an election then people will decide. Even during elections he never mentioned that he will change Amaravati it is a major policy shift how can he do that he has no right.," he added.

Earlier on January 14, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu had challenged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over the three capitals issue. He said, "I am challenging him to go for a referendum. Or, if he wants to go further, he can go for a fresh mandate of people. If you win again, I will quit politics."

Speaking about the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu added, "All political parties are working for the welfare of the people. Any political party cannot waste public funds. Already we have spent Rs 10,000 crore on Amaravati. Everything is settled. A Chief Minister cannot change its capitals. After independence, this is the first time that this has happened."

CM Reddy's three-capitals idea

According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital while Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. Speaking about it, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change."

