Chandrababu Naidu Slams Jagan Govt's 3-capital Plan: 'He Is Doing Destructive Politics'

After the Andhra Pradesh council referred the bills paving the way for three capitals to a select committee, former AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday, slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for decentralising offices instead of development. Questioning why the government has stalled the development in Kurnool and Amaravati, Naidu asked why Reddy was doing destructive politics instead of a constructive one. Moreover, he added that by relocating offices to different ends of the state the government was only hindering the public.

Naidu: 'Decentralise development not offices'

"The Select Committee must obtain all opinions and then file a report. Nowhere in the world are there three capitals. You should develop different cities like Vishakhapatnam as a financial and technological hub and tourist destination as former capital - that will do. Pre-Hudhud (cyclone) and post-Hudhud there are a lot of differences - how we have reformed and renovated the city.In Kurnool - we recommended a (judicial) bench which has to be sanctioned by the government of India. We are very happy to support that," he said.

He added, "Moreover in Kurnool, you stopped every development. We wanted to make Nandyal as 'seed capital of the world', Iowa university was supporting us, but you stopped that. Why are you doing all these things? His development theory is a farce. One should do decentralisation of development, not offices. If you keep offices in different locations, then what will happen to the public? He is doing destructive politics, not constructive politics."

Andhra Council refers bills to select committee

On Wednesday, the 58-member Andhra Pradesh Council referred the two bills 'AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill to a select committee after an 8-hour long debate. YSRCP which holds only nine seats in the Council had introduced the bills - the first one aimed at creating the three capitals- Amaravati, Kurnool and Vishakhapatnam and the second bill repealed the previous government's declaration of Amaravati as the new capital of Andhra. On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh assembly passed those two bills with the support of 151- seat strong YSRCP and 17 MLAs of the TDP were suspended amid protests by farmers of Amaravati region, demanding to retain Amaravati as capital.

Amid tightened security and placing several TDP leaders including the party MPs, MLCs, former ministers and ex-MLAs and key leaders from across the state under house arrest, the Andhra Pradesh government approved the 3-city capital plan in the three-day Assembly session called for this issue. The bills proposed the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati approved the findings of the report by the High Power Committee constituted to look into the 3-capital recommendations, in a bid to decentralize development in the state.

