Chandrababu Naidu Slams YSRCP Govt, Says Annual Budget Is Bundle Of 'lies & Betrayals'

Andhra Pradesh opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday castigated the YSR Congress Party-led government for neglecting good governance in the past one year and presenting it's annual 2020-21 budget with no commitment or assurance to uplift the poor. The TDP President alleged that the budget is full of wrong claims, lies, and betrayals.

"The ruling YCP neglected good governance in the past one year and now focusing on turning its falsehoods into truths in a bid to further cover up the massive destruction it has done so far. The budget is full of wrong claims, lies, and betrayals going by how the Government fulfilled only 59.6 per cent promises as against 90 per cent being claimed by the Finance Minister," Naidu said.

While addressing a virtual conference, the TDP chief further compared his government with the ruling government and said that the former TDP government spent Rs 19,976 crore for capital expenditure in 2018-19 while the YCP government could spend only Rs 12,865 crore. Jaganmohan Reddy government had failed to spend the allocations it made for the crucial agriculture and irrigation sectors in 2019-20, he added.

Naidu said, "The previous TDP government spent Rs. 14,000 crore for irrigation in 2018-19, the YCP spent only Rs. 4,900 crore only during 2019-20. But it was making tall claims of aiming to complete all projects in the next four years."

The opposition leader also disclosed that the ruling government's bankrupt policies have led to a decline in agricultural growth rate to just 8 per cent in comparison to the former TDP which was 11 per cent despite drought and other problems. Showering praises on his government Naidu said, "TDP was able to achieve double-digit overall growth rate during its regime while the same has come down to 8.16 per cent".

(With inputs from ANI)