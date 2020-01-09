Chandrababu Naidu, Son Lokesh Detained

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, along with scores of senior party leaders, was detained at Benz Circle in Vijayawada late on Wednesday evening for staging a sit-in protest in support of farmers.

Farmers of the region have been protesting for the last 22 days against Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to shift the state capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

JAC plans bus yatra

On Wednesday, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of farmers called Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi planned to hold a bus yatra in Vijayawada to raise awareness on the importance of having Amaravati as the state capital. However, tension began when the police rushed in to foil the yatra claiming that there was no permission for it.

As the police did not allow the buses to move and detained several farmers and protestors who tried to board the buses, Chandrababu Naidu along with other political party leaders including CPI and Jana Sena rushed to the spot. A furious Naidu fruitlessly argued with the police before staging a sit-in protest at the busy Benz Circle against the highhandedness of the police.

Naidu demanded that the police chief must clarify under which Act the farmers are being denied permission to launch the bus yatra. He said that the police should immediately release the seized buses and allow the yatra to continue its journey. The JAC leaders too joined in and announced that they would take out the bus yatra at any cost.

The police then immediately swung into action and detained Naidu along with TDP leaders Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Nara Lokesh, Atchannaidu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Rama Naidu, MLC Ashok Babu, and CPI leader Muppalla Nageswara Rao.

Heavy police force deployed to prevent the Yatra

Earlier in the day, a large contingent of the police force was deployed at Benz Circle to prevent the bus yatra. The police did not allow the leaders to undertaken even a padayatra, let alone a bus yatra. They announced that the yatra did not have permission from the police.

The JAC members wanted to walk towards the buses which were parked at Gurunank Colony road to start the bus journey. However, the police stopped them and took them into custody.

Mekathoti Sucharitha slams Naidu

Meanwhile, the ruling YSRCP was quick to react. Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha slamming Naidu said, "Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is turning out to be an anti-social element after losing power and he is responsible for the chaotic situation in Krishna and Guntur districts."

"He is just trying to save the lands of his benamis in the capital region by creating a law and order problem in the region. Everybody knows that there is a proposal to keep the legislative capital in Amaravati. The present government is trying to rectify the damage done to the state by Naidu by proposing decentralisation of governance and development. Moreover, the government is serious about doing justice to the farmers of Amaravati region," she added.

