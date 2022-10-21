Chandrababu Naidu Speaks At NBF Conclave, Argues 'Media Not Giving Space For Opposition'

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Friday underscored the issue of the "perceived influence" of the media, saying that things are "going bad to worse" as the media struggles to bifurcate adequate space for state and national reporting as well as is marred with explicit bias.

"Government is giving so much funding for ads," the leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly said at the NBF National summit to Republic, adding that there has been a "bad trend" of coverage of the positive news.

Media inadequately covers opposition parties: Chandrababu Naidu

In order to back his claim, Naidu cited the case of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan allegedly harassed at the Jana Vani programme, but that there was "biased political coverage," as per ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. "We see a political party snubbing opposition parties," claimed Chandrababu Naidu. The latter went on to claim that in the past few years, he had witnessed manipulation, blackmail, and lack of independent reporting in a democracy, including press council, broadcasting association, etc. He went on to claim, that the "public issues are not highlighted" by the media, stressing that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, was restricted and stopped at the Jana Vani programme.

It is to be noted that the police, in advance, had served the party notice to the JSP chief Kalyan, directing him not to hold the programme. Police had also warned him of legal action, clarifying that such meetings will be in violation of the "public order."

"Why blame media?" Andra Pradesh's ex Chief Minister was asked by Republic at the NBF National Conclave Summit. "When it comes to criticism of the opposition, media is often accused of being sold out," the host added, noting that media in a democracy questions the actions of the opposition parties. "I have seen this for the last 40 years, the bias at the national level. We are all working for this great country, and all issues the media has to cover," responded TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

"Is it okay when something good happens, that it shall be equally praised?" he was further counter-questioned. "I am very clear, India is a great country, we have to remember this. India is moving very fast, and India is playing a vital role, in future, we will play a more vital role as the backbone of the world. All Indians are doing extremely well globally. So this is a great time for India, if all of us work together in unity India will progress. India has a demographic advantage, so, [adherence to] 'broad principles' is important for a democracy," he noted.