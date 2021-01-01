Chandrababu Naidu Writes To Governor Alleging YSRCP MLA's Attack On Ex-TDP MLA's Home

TDP national president and former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the 'deteriorating law & order situation' after the attack on former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy’s house last week.

In his letter to the Governor, Naidu alleged that YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and his “armed henchmen” trespassed into and attacked the residence of TDP leader and former Tadipantri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy on December 24, 2020. Naidu also alleged that YSRCP MLA Pedda Reddy attacked and beat a computer operator Dasari Kiran working at Mr Prabhakar Reddy’s house.

The TDP also shared CCTV footage of the incident which shows groups of men armed with guns getting off two SUVs and rushing into the premises of Prabhakar Reddy in Tadipantri. Condemning the alleged attack on the former MLA's house, the party said that conditions in Andhra Pradesh have become worse than in the Chambal Valley.

“Former MLA Jesse Prabhakarreddy's house was attacked by gunmen and bombs with a private army, said MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy. An MLA with private armies broke out like a mafia don,” the party said in a tweet.

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu had also written separate letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and to Director General of Police (DGP) and expressed concern over the Rule of Law collapse in the state. He urged the DGP force to provide adequate security to leader Prabhakar Reddy and his family members.

