Chandrababu Naidu Writes To Governor On COVID-19, Says State Govt Turning 'blind Eye'

As Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a surge in coronavirus cases, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Governor saying that the state has been grappling with the COVID pandemic and the harassment faced by 'frontline warriors. opposition leaders, the general public, and Dalits'. He also accused the state government of turning a blind eye towards the difficulties.

In his letter, the former CM said, "It has been a little more than one year that the State of Andhra Pradesh has been grappling with COVID pandemic. In this backdrop, frontline warriors and the general public have been battling COVID-induced lockdown and the pandemic itself. All the while, it appears that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is turning a blind eye towards the difficulties being faced by the frontline warriors and general public and to the overall COVID pandemic situation."

"In the present Government, a section of police has been acting inimical to the interests of the democracy and is acting in gross violation of fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution. Consequently frontline warriors. opposition leaders, the public in general, and Dalits, in particular, are harassed and persecuted which has been unprecedented in the history of Andhra Pradesh. However, no action was initiated against such section of police till now Incidents like this are only reminiscent of colonial raj and are a gross violation of fundamental rights," he added.

COVID Situation in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh logged 4,872 fresh cases of coronavirus from 64,800 tests in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the lowest count since the 5,086 on April 15 that was detected from 35,741 tests during the second wave. The state also saw 13,702 Covid-19 patients recover from the infection and 86 others succumb, according to the latest bulletin.

Consequently, the active caseload reduced further to 1,14,510, the bulletin said. The gross positives now touched 17,63,211, recoveries 16,37,149 and deaths 11,552.

For the first time in close to two months, all 13 districts reported less than 1,000 fresh cases each in a day. While Chittoor topped the chart with 961, West Godavari district was at the bottom with 160 new cases in 24 hours.