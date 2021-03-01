Chandrababu Naidu's Detention: YSRCP Minster Calls It A Mere 'PR Stunt' To Gain Relevance

A massive war of words broke out between the TDP and the ruling YSRCP government in the state of Andhra Pradesh after former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained at Renigunta airport in Tirupati. TDP leaders condemned the detention of Naidu and staged a protest across the State, however, YSRCP called it a mere PR stunt to gain relevance.

Speaking about the detention of Naidu, Cabinet minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that it was a mere PR stunt orchestrated by Naidu to gain relevance post the dismal performance of the yellow outfit in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

He further went onto say, "He knew that permission was not given due to Covid restrictions, the dharna potentially causing inconvenience to the citizens and as the MCC is in place due to the municipal polls. Despite that, he decided to travel. This is only to run propaganda against the government using certain media outlets controlled by him. Why would he travel, knowing that the permission wasn’t given?"

Earlier, Superintendent of Police for Chittoor, S. Senthil Kumar gave his explanation on the matter amid countless false claims being made by leaders of the TDP, with an intention to mislead the people of the state.

He said, "The district police denied permission due to the following circumstances. The party was planning to gather 5040 supporters, this firstly violates all Covid regulations. Secondly, these many people gathering in the city would cause a lot of inconvenience to the citizens. Therefore, TDP was asked to look for another protest site outside the city which they refused to do. Thirdly, the MCC is in place due to the municipal elections and a protest of this nature violates the same. The police has no objection if the party obtains permission from the SEC. Despite laying out the following reasons, the TDP chief and his party intentionally did what they did. Hence, the detention."

