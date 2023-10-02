Chandrababu Naidu’s Son Lokesh Accuses Jagan Reddy-led Andhra Govt Of Running ‘witch-hunt’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh, son of arrested ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, October 2, accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of running a “witch-hunt” against his father.

“The current CM is resorting to political witch hunt against Naidu and in case Naidu comes out in the case, they have two more cases ready. They even have made up cases against me (Nara Lokesh), my wife, and my mother. Many have received notice,” said Lokesh.

The TDP leader further urged for the President’s intervention in the case amid a “political breakdown in the state of Andhra Pradesh.”

“Rajnikanth and Vembu have expressed solidarity with us - we have requested the president to take interest in this matter as there is a political breakdown in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Earlier, Lokesh said that the cases against his father are 'nothing but a regime revenge.' Affirming that cases of corruption filed against Naidu are false, he vowed to continue the agitation.

"It has been close to 20 days that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been sent to judicial remand. It is nothing but regime revenge. The facts of the case are very clear, there is no money trail because no crime has been committed. This Government has misused their office," Lokesh had asserted earlier.

TDP’s Nara Lokesh is named as the 14th accused in Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case.

Notably, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh was asked to appear for questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in relation to the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) scam case on October 4 at 10 am.

Nara Bhuvaneswari on hunger strike

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sat on a 'Satyameva Jayate Deeksha' hunger strike on October 2, to protest the 'illegal arrest' of her husband in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

Bhuvaneswari started the hunger strike at Rajamahendravaram, her son Nara Lokesh and TDP MPs staged a protest in Delhi to protest Naidu's arrest in an alleged scam.

Naidu on hunger strike inside the jail

The arrested TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu began a hunger strike in the prison on Monday, marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, to protest his arrest and the policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government.