Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Wiped Out In Telangana As Its 2 MLAs Merge Into CM KCR's TRS

After 2 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Legislators on Wednesday evening joined the ruling TRS party and merged TDP Legislature party (TDPLP) into Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP), the party has lost its existence in the state Assembly completely. The two TDP Legislators who joined TRS are Sandra Venkata Veeraiah from Sattupalli assembly constituency and Mecha Nageshwara Rao from Ashwaraopet constituency (both in Khammam district).

TDP loses its presence in Telangana Assembly

On Wednesday, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Mecha Nageshwara Rao in a letter addressed to Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that they were merging TDP with TRS. Following this, the state Legislature Secretary Narasimha Chary issued a bulletin, acknowledging the merger and the 2 TDP legislators as TRS members.

Earlier in December 2018 elections, the TDP had won only 2 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly. However, with 2 members from TDP joining TRS, the strength of the latter has now increased to 103 seats. As of now, Congress has 6 MLAs, AIMIM has 7 and BJP has 2. There is one vacant seat, that of Nagarjunasagar for which by-election is being held on April 17.

Andhra Pradesh High Court stays MPTC & ZPTC elections in Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday stayed the notification of the State Election Commissioner on Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections. The Andhra Pradesh HC made the ruling based on petitions filed against the ruling TSRCP by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) against the State Election Commission's notification of April 1, announcing the election date.

The petitioners in their plea to Andhra Pradesh HC claimed that they were not consulted before the date for the election was announced. It is important to note here that earlier, the newly appointed State Election chief Nilam Sawhney on April 1 had issued a notification announcing MPTCs and ZPTCs polls. The polling was scheduled for April 8 and the counting of votes was supposed to be held on April 10.

Justice U Durgaprasad Rao, who had heard the petition filed by TDP, BJP and JSP for three days straight, had reserved his order on Monday. During the hearing, the counsel for the State Election Commission, CV Mohan Reddy, had argued that the Commission has the powers to modify or renotify the election process as per Rule 7 of Andhra Pradesh Panchayath Raj election conduct rules. He had also reminded the court about the Supreme Court's orders to resume the election process, which was stalled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, advocate C Suman, who is representing the government had told the court that there was a need to complete polls at the earliest because the Andhra Pradesh state government was making plans to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive in light of an exponential surge in the Coronavirus cases in the state.

(Image: PTI)