Chandrababu Naidu's Wife, Daughter-in-law Organise Candle March Against TDP Chief's Arrest

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and his daughter-in-law Brahamani organised a candle rally with TDP workers against his arrest.

Naidu is lodged in Rajamahendravaram jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam.

Calling it a black day, Brahamani said that Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader with 42 years of experience as a politician. She also hoped that the former CM would be soon out of prison.

"This is a Black day for India. Chandrababu Naidu has 42 years of experience as a politician. He is a visionary leader. He strived a lot to bring IT not only to Andhra Pradesh but also to India. A lot of youth got opportunities in the IT sector. I condemn his arrest," she said.

Brahamani added, "He was remanded on a baseless case. He is not a corrupt leader. He is part of welfare and development. I never thought that this situation would come. My mother-in-law Bhuvaneswari never stepped into politics but today it is unfortunate to see her in this situation on the roads. Justice is alive. Soon Chandrababu Naidu will be out of the prison."

Corrupt people have put Chandrababu Naidu in jail in false case: Nara Lokesh

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh had also slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that his father N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a false case.