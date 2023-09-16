Chandrababu Naidu's Wife, Daughter-in-law Organise Candle March Against TDP Chief's Arrest

Quick links:
Image: X/@JaiTDP
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and his daughter-in-law Brahamani organised a candle rally with TDP workers against his arrest.
Naidu is lodged in Rajamahendravaram jail after being remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam.
స్కిల్ డెవలప్మెంట్ కేసులో చంద్రబాబుగారి అక్రమ అరెస్ట్ పట్ల దేశ విదేశాల్లో ఆందోళనలు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. రాజమహేంద్రవరంలో ప్రజలు నిర్వహించిన కొవ్వొత్తుల ర్యాలీలో నారా భువనేశ్వరి, బ్రాహ్మణి గార్లు పాల్గొన్నారు #TDPJSPTogether#APvsJagan#IAmWithBabu#PeopleWithNaidu… pic.twitter.com/AyBMolkojx— Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) September 16, 2023
Calling it a black day, Brahamani said that Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader with 42 years of experience as a politician. She also hoped that the former CM would be soon out of prison.
"This is a Black day for India. Chandrababu Naidu has 42 years of experience as a politician. He is a visionary leader. He strived a lot to bring IT not only to Andhra Pradesh but also to India. A lot of youth got opportunities in the IT sector. I condemn his arrest," she said.
Brahamani added, "He was remanded on a baseless case. He is not a corrupt leader. He is part of welfare and development. I never thought that this situation would come. My mother-in-law Bhuvaneswari never stepped into politics but today it is unfortunate to see her in this situation on the roads. Justice is alive. Soon Chandrababu Naidu will be out of the prison."
In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh had also slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that his father N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a false case.
"Corrupt people have put my father in jail. Jagan Mohan Reddy has 38 cases against him. 10 CBI cases, 7 ED cases and 21 other cases. He has been in jail for 16 months and he is calling my father corrupt - A man who has been in politics for 42 years without any corruption case against him. Under a false case, he is now being sent to jail. CID has not been able to prove that Naidu has received money. Without a money trail, how is this even a case?" he asked.
