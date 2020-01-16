The Debate
'Indicates Madness': Chandrababu Naidu's Withering Assessment Of CM Jagan's 3-capital Idea

Politics

Chandrababu Naidu in a conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami referred to Andhra CM Jahan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital plan as “madness”

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the Leader of Opposition in the state, Chandrababu Naidu, in a conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami referred to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital plan as “madness”.

He said that no country or state has ever had three capitals. This comes a day after Naidu called for a referendum on the proposal to shift the capital city - essentially for Jagan to call for elections, with both politicians' futures on the line.  

Chandrababu Naidu on the proposal of having three capitals 

Speaking to Republic TV, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I want to ask whether any newly elected government has the right to change the capital of any state? It has never happened after independence. Nowhere in the world are there three capitals. Is it right?” 

“It indicates madness. Also, as per the reorganization act, Vijayawada is centrally located. As per logistics, there are six districts on each side of Vijayawada. The seventh district is Guntur,” he added.  

Speaking about the investment for having one capital, Naidu said, “Rs 10,000 crore has been spent and nearly 33,000 acres of land has been acquired through land pooling that many farmers and people voluntarily gave. The value of this land today is Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore. Even if the land is monetized, money could be spent on infrastructure.” 

Read: Andhra Pradesh: Villagers protest against government recommendation of three capitals

Three capitals proposal 

Earlier, while speaking about the three-capital proposal the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned the concept of decentralisation. He also cited the example of South Africa. CM Reddy stressed that the mindset of having the state capital in one place should change.   

Read: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hints at having three capitals in Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Decentralisation  

Speaking about having three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”. 

Read: Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital: Chandrababu Naidu to CM

Read: Chandrababu Naidu challenges CM Reddy, says 'If he wins again, I will quit politics'

Published:
