Congress Neta Back Home After Recovering From COVID; Celebrations Ignore Social Distancing

In a video accessed by Republic TV from Chembur in Mumbai, senior Congress leader and former state minister Chandrakant Handore was seen flouting lockdown norms as he indulged in celebrations with his supporters. The incident in which firecrackers were also witnessed happened on Saturday after Handore returned from a quarantine facility after recovering from Coronavirus. Despite having been a victim of COVID-19, the leader did not urge the people to maintain social distancing and went straight into his house after accepting the people's greetings with folded hands.

Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new Coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 65,168. As many as 99 patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said. 1,084 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day. So far 28,081 patients have recovered from the virus infection in Maharashtra. 34,890 patients are undergoing treatment.

Out of the total 65,168 patients, 38,442 were found in Mumbai alone. The city has also seen 1,227 deaths. The worst affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai and surrounding areas account for 49,575 cases and 1,478 deaths. Out of the total 2,940 new patients on Saturday, 1,510 were found in Mumbai alone.

