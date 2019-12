BJP's State President Chandrakant Patil has hit back on Shiv Sena who had earlier in the day slammed the BJP for taking the backdoor entry to form the Maharashtra government and betraying the people of Maharashtra. Patil said that it was Shiv Sena who betrayed the people by changing its stand from day one after the election results were out. He criticised Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and blamed him for the downfall of Shiv Sena.