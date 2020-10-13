'Will Cong-NCP Withdraw support?': BJP Questions CM Uddhav's Move To Keep Temples Closed

On Tuesday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil joined the protests in Shirdi and slammed the Maharashtra government for not reopening temples in the state. Shridi Sai Baba Temple and the Siddhivinayak Mandir have witnessed protests by people and saints demanding the re-opening of temples across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Patil lashed out at the state government for opening up liquor shops and said that if the government wants to keep the temples shut because of the pandemic then impose the lockdown all over again.

"We understand the seriousness of the pandemic. We have followed everything he has said in the lockdown. Now that everything is open, you are more concerned about opening liquor shops and not temples? The way he has spoken to the Governor, it is condemnable. It's not only about Hindu mandirs, it's about all religious sites. What about the small workers, traders of these sites?," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday responded to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter over the re-opening of places of worship, saying that his 'Hindutva' did not need a 'certificate' from him. Condemning the reply, Patil said that the governor has the right to question. He further took an apparent jibe at Shiv Sena and said, "will Congress-NCP withdraw their support if you reopen temples."

"Is Governor not a citizen, not a Hindu? He has the right to speak on all issues. Does he not have the right to question? What issue do they have with reopening of temples? Will Congress-NCP withdraw their support if you reopen temples?, he said.

The heated exchange of words between the Chief Minister and the Governor comes as temples across Maharashtra including the Shridi Sai Baba Temple and the Siddhivinayak Mandir witness protests by people and saints demanding the re-opening of temples across the state.

Questing the re-opening of restaurants, hotels and bars, Governor Koshyari in his letter had asked Thackeray why he chose to keep 'God and Goddesses under lockdown' when he could open bars and liquor shops. In a sarcastic jibe at Sena's 'Hindutva', Governor Koshyari had asked Thackeray if he had suddenly turned 'secular', the term he once hated.

"Sir, what you have mentioned about my Hindutva in this letter is correct, but my Hindutva does not need your certificate. Also, I don't need to learn it from anyone. 'Have you suddenly turned ‘Secular’ yourselves, the term you hated?' Why should we ask such a question? Are you saying that only opening places of worship is Hindutva and not opening them is secular? So don't you agree that secularism is the core of the event in which you were sworn in as Governor?" asked Uddhav Thackeray in his letter to the Governor.

