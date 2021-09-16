Chandrapur to be made BJP-free district, says Maha Cong minister

Chandrapur, Sep 16 (PTI) Chandrapur in Maharashtra will be made a "BJP-free" district and Congress will come to power in local governing bodies, including in municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad, after elections, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday.

He made the statement while addressing Congress workers at Bhadravati tehsil in the district, where some local leaders of the Shiv Sena and the BJP joined his party.

"Chandrapur district will be made a BJP-free district and the Congress flag will be hoisted in the local body elections to Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Parishad, Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in the district," the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar said the Congress has brought a green revolution in the country, but at present India is going to other countries for food.

"Farmers of the country have hit the streets against the three agri laws, but the Modi government does not even listen to the farmers...It is a matter of great regret that there is no alternative, but Congress to make the country strong," he said.

Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar said party workers are the backbone of the Congress.

"Only Congress party respects its workers. The party won elections because of the hard work of workers," he said, adding that Chandrapur would become the largest Congress stronghold in Maharashtra. PTI COR NP NP

