Chandrashekhar Azad Blames BJP Over Delhi Violence; Asks, "Where Is The Home Minister?"

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad blamed the BJP government for the Delhi riots, questioned the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Siding with the protesters, demonstrating against the contentious citizenship law (CAA) Chandrashekhar Azad asserted that they were sitting with their children and not stones.

He said, "The entire country was shut, this is our right to protest when you take away our rights we come on the streets. The entire country was shut. If violence happened, why wasn't it stopped? This was happening in Delhi. Protesters did not have stones. Are you saying the women were sitting with stones?"

"Protests are happening for 2 and a half months. Protests have been going on for 2 and a half months. When bullets were fired, even then stones were not pelted. Even the media knows that stones are being brought in trolleys. If the culprit is saved, then tomorrow the fire will reach your homes as well. It is our country, we have to save it. Also remember, those are women, they are not sitting with stones but with their kids," the Bhim Army chief told Republic.

When confronted by Republic, the Bhim Army chief questioned the government for 'not stopping' the violence that erupted in the North-East part of the national capital February 23 night. Moreover, Chandrashekhar Azad called it a 'planned conspiracy.'

He said, "No conspiracy to save BJP and Kapil Mishra will succeed. If the Home Minister cannot maintain law and order, then what should be done? Why wasn't the Force sent there? Why did they let this escalate? On February 22, I was waving the flag outside the RSS Headquarters, on February 23 we were in Maharashtra. When the violence happened, I left all my programs and came here. This was planned. If this has stopped, it is because of the Dalits because they supported Muslim brothers."

"What was the Police doing? What was the Home Minister doing? Where is the Home Minister? Why didn't the Home Minister go there? Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma provoked. Our people never resort to violence, those who incited will not be saved," Azad added.

Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several parts of North East Delhi on Sunday evening, as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed, resorting to stone-pelting. The situation quickly deteriorated, even as Delhi Police was present on the location, with arson and gun-fire being caught on camera. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the border of Delhi was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took over the situation in the national capital, meeting with people on Wednesday and reassuring them that the situation was under control. On the same day, after the Congress party held a meeting pertaining to the violence, interim party chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

As per the hospital authorities, the death toll has now risen to 43. PM Modi broke his silence on Twitter over the violence that was unleashed in the national capital during the visit of US President Donald Trump. He called for "peace and brotherhood", further notified that the on-ground situation is being reviewed.

