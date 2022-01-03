Enraged at the Madhya Pradesh govt for rolling back the 27% OBC reservation, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his Bhima Army members planned to hold a protest rally in Bhopal. However, he was stopped at Bhopal airport itself and was not allowed to hold his protest. Azad had planned a protest from Bhopal airport to New Market.

Chandrashekhar Azad stopped at Bhopal

Taking to Twitter, Azad posted a video of Bhopal police stopping some Bhim Army workers and one person pushing off a party worker's bike off the road. Azad vowed to return to the state with a much bigger retinue saying, "So much fear from a Bahujan that the entire police force was seated at the airport. Listen to the agents of RSS, you can break the vehicle, not our spirits. See you soon."

इतना तो याद होगा @ChouhanShivraj जी चुनाव के फॉर्म में OBC भरते हो। खैर जनता याद दिला देगी। एक बहुजन से इतना डर की एयरपोर्ट पर पूरी पुलिस फोर्स बैठा दी। अधिकार मांगने पर मेरे भाइयों की गाड़ी तक तोड़ डाली। RSS के एजेंटों सुन लो गाड़िया तोड़ सकते हो हमारे हौसले नहीं। जल्द मिलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/nRlgwpnPfq — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 2, 2022

On December 26, the MP state cabinet decided to withdraw an ordinance brought to annul the process of delimitation and reservation rotation set by the previous government in 2019. On the basis of this ordinance, the panchayat election process was started as per the delimitation and reservation rotation of 2014. But after the SC's stay on the reservation, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the local poll body elections will be held without a 27% OBC reservation.

Addressing the Assembly, Chouhan said, "Not just MP govt, even the Centre is going to the Supreme Court to assure OBC reservation in the local body polls. I want to assure all backward caste communities that we will no leave no efforts to hold polls with OBC reservation". The State election Commission has been told to hold elections on all seats, re-notifying those under OBC quota as general.

SC stays OBC ordinance

On the lines of the Maharashtra OBC reservation, SC on December 17 stayed the OBC ordinance passed by the BJP govt allowing a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Communities (OBC) for local body elections. The bench ruled that the election can proceed for other reserved seats and that the State Election Commission shall not notify any OBC reserved seats for any upcoming elections. All seats previously categorised as OBC, will be renotified as general.

As the case in Maharashtra, the SC struck down the state government's move to introduce 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in Zilla Parishad and panchayat Samitis, citing the 50% threshold rule for reservation. In its Maharashtra reservation stay, SC had stated that the triple test had to be followed for providing OBC reservation, i.e - set up a Commission to conduct an empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, specify the proportion of reservation to be provisioned as per the Commission's reservation and reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50 percent of the total seats reserved for SC/STs. The bench rebuked the govt for not waiting for the data to be submitted by the Commission and succumbing to 'political compulsions'.