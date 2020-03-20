'Change In Rules Is Need Of The Hour', Says Nawab Malik On Hanging Of Nirbahya's Convicts

Reacting to the hanging of the Nirbhaya rape convicts', Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said that after seven years Nirbhaya finally got justice. Suggesting fast track judgments, he said that there is a need to bring change in the law. He also mentioned that the Maharashtra state government is planning to implement such a law.

Speaking to the media, Malik said, "Finally, she (Nirbhaya) got justice after 7 years. It has been said Justice delayed is justice denied. In such a case, there is a change in the law, and punishment should be arranged as soon as possible. Change in rules is the need of the hour, like fast track judgments. We are planning to bring such a law in Maharashtra."

Nirbhaya's Convicts hanged

Four men convicted in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, putting an end to the seven-year-long case. Following the executions, jail officials notified that for the first time in Tihar jail's history, four men were executed simultaneously.

South Asia's biggest prison complex, Tihar jail houses over 16,000 inmates. Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the brutal assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

'Disha Act' in Maharashtra

On March 14, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that a special session of the state legislature will be convened to clear a Bill on the lines of the ''Disha Act'' of Andhra Pradesh to expedite the trial of crimes against women. He made the announcement in the state legislative council. Earlier on March 13, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the government may issue an ordinance to introduce legislation on the lines of the ''Disha Act'' of Andhra Pradesh.

The Disha Act 2019

The Disha Act 2019, allowing stringent punishment for crimes committed against women, introduced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been evoking interest among the other states in the country. Delhi and Odisha have also expressed interest in Act earlier and have sought details from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Andhra Pradesh Disha Act, Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019, was enacted as a tribute to the veterinary doctor brutally raped and murdered in neighbouring Telangana last year. Under this law, the completion of investigation in cases of sexual offences should be done within seven working days and the trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet. The law, passed by the AP Legislature, is awaiting the assent of the Centre.

