Change Of Guard In RJD? Lalu Yadav Hands Party's Decision-making Authority To Tejashwi

A change of guard seems likely in the Rashtriya Janata Dal, as a meeting of party members took place in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday. In the meeting convened by incumbent supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav, there was a discussion on whether the reins of RJD would be given to Tejashwi Yadav.

It was concluded that while Lalu Yadav will continue to hold the key party post, but all the decisions taken henceforth, including the nomination of party members to the Upper House of the Parliament, will have the stamp of his younger son.

Clarion call for Tejashwi as RJD president

Just a few days back, party vice president Shivanand Tiwari advised president Lalu Yadav to hand over the responsibility of the party. In a Facebook post, the RJD leader said, that whether it is the Legislative Council or the Rajya Sabha, the freedom to decide who will go to these houses should be given to his younger son Tejashwi.

"In Bihar's entire population, 58 per cent of the population is those below 25 years. Time has changed, we old generation people, including Lalu Yadav, do not understand the dreams and aspirations of this population. This population does not understand the old idioms and proverbs of villages whose master is Lalu Ji. But this young population has accepted Tejasvi Yadav. This can be assessed by election results," he wrote on Facebook.

As rightly pointed out by Tiwari, in the absence of Lalu Yadav, when Tejashwi led the party in the assembly elections in Bihar in 2020, it emerged as the single largest party in the state.

Alone, the party won 75 seats while its allies won 35 seats combined, taking the total toll to 110. It was in sharp contrast to RJD's performance in the 2015 elections when only 22 RJD MLAs had won, even though it was not able to surpass the NDA alliance of BJP & JDU, which won 125 in the 243-seat house.