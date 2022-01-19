Channi Plays Victim Card In PM Modi's Security Breach; Quips 'empty Chairs In Ferozepur'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Wednesday alleged that the raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on his nephew was an attempt to frame him and a political vendetta by the Centre after the Prime Minister's security breach in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab CM Channi said, "Delhi leaders are now trying to dominate Punjab, but we will hit back. Even during the Bengal elections, ED raids were carried out and the same happened in Tamil Nadu as well. even in Maharashtra FIRs were registered. During elections, BJP tries to twist arms through ED and IT."

'ED raids a political rivalry': Punjab CM Channi

Reffering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach as a reason behind the ED raids, Channi added, "PM returned during Ferozepur rally just because chairs were empty. It was clear indication that ED raids were political rivalry. No FIR registered, reports have been closed. They were detained with the intention that they will call out my name but when my name was not there then the inquiry stopped."

Channi further mentioned that his nephew was not even named in the 2018 case on the basis of which the ED conducted raids. “It is just a politics of revenge. We will stay together. All Punjabis will stay together. You can even kill me but this is unacceptable," he said.

ED raids on Punjab CM Channi's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted multiple locations in Punjab as part of a money-laundering probe against the 'sand mafia' and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining. Officials said that at least 10-12 locations in the state including in Chandigarh and Mohali are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has initiated a case against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in the matter, based on a 2018 FIR.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.