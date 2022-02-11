Channi Should Have Resigned After Security Breach During PM's Punjab Visit: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi should have resigned on moral grounds after a "grave security lapse" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state last month.

Addressing a public meeting here in support of Manoranjan Kalia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Jalandhar Central constituency in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, Thakur said it was a "gross failure of law and order" that did not allow the prime minister to reach the venue of his function.

He alleged that instead of owning the moral responsibility for the security lapse, Channi was boasting about it.

Thakur pointed out that Modi had come to Punjab to launch development projects worth Rs 43,000 crore for the state.

The prime minister had visited Punjab on January 5, but returned without launching certain projects and addressing a rally as his convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur due to a blockade by protesters.

Thakur said Modi has a special attachment with Punjab as he had worked in the state for the BJP for a long time.

He said once the alliance led by the saffron party forms the government in Punjab, many more projects will be launched.

Referring to the long and deep-rooted relationship between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leader said Himachal treats Punjab as an elder brother.

"Whenever Punjab needs us, we are there and whenever we need Punjab, Punjab is there," he added.

Appealing to the voters to give the BJP a chance to rule the state, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister said with the saffron party's government at the Centre, Punjab will see unprecedented development.

Pointing out that Punjab is getting massive aid from the Centre even now, he said the Jalandhar Smart City project was funded by the Union government with Rs 2,000 crore and still, the state failed to use the amount properly.

Thakur urged people to guard against those who had pushed Punjab's youngsters into drugs.

He said Punjab's youngsters are known for their valour and courage and every citizen of the country is proud of them.

Noting that the maximum number of soldiers killed in the line of duty while defending the country's borders are Punjabis, Thakur said, "We will ensure that this place of pride always remains there and those trying to play with the pride are banished forever." Appealing to people to ensure Kalia's victory in the upcoming polls, he said every vote must be cast and no vote should be allowed to go waste.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.