'Channi, Sidhu Competing To Prove Who Is More Unsavory': Suhel Seth On Vadra Cong's Jibes

With the Congress finally seemingly resolved on Friday to defend and brazen out the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Suhel Seth on Republic's primetime debate with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami remarked that there appeated to be a competition going on between CM Charanjit Channi and Punjab Congress party Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu - he said that the competition was to see who can be more 'unintelligent and unsavoury'. This comes in the context of a macabre tweet by the Punjab CM touting bravado over the value of the PM's life.

"It is sad Channi has fallen to such depths one imagined he would. It does not suit any constitutional head to tweet in such a manner, it is unfortunate, Seth said.

#ModiSecuritySabotage | There is a competition between Channi & Siddhu for who can be more unintelligent & unsavoury; it doesn't behove of any constitutional head to tweet in such a manner: @SuhelSeth, Managing Partner, Counselage India & Brand Guru on Punjab CM's tweet pic.twitter.com/aEWSBnmjWz — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2022

'Competition between Channi & Siddhu'?

"Saying that your life was at threat is a drama, it is a facade and I say it categorically. I acknowledge it as an attempt to evade humiliation. It never has happened that ground with 70,000 seating capacity, 500 people are sitting and the PM addresses them," Sidhu said earlier in the day in a press briefing. Claiming that this is not the first time BJP was doing so, Sidhu added, "I ask you, is the security of PM confined to the state police, Intelligence Bureau, RAW, so many are ensuring security."

Later in the day, Channi in a direct and ghastly attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Those who value their lives more than their duty, should not take up a big responsibility in the country." He was quoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On his way to poll-bound Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to go via the road route over air owing to the bad weather conditions. While the Prime Minister was almost reaching its destination, his convoy got stuck due to a road blockade on a flyover. He stayed stuck there for over 15-20 minutes while many trucks full of protesters stood a few metres away.

Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a statement, "It was a major lapse in the security of PM. The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. "