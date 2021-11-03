Channi trying to 'befool' people, says Sukhbir

Ludhiana, Nov 2 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday accused Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of trying to "befool people in the same manner as his predecessor Amarinder Singh did".

He further alleged that Channi did not have any intention of keeping the promises made by him including reducing THE power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers.

"The chief minister is indulging in political stunts. Even (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Sidhu exposed his own government by saying sops were being given only for two months to fool voters," the SAD president told newspersons here Badal said Channi had "failed" to explain how he would make good on his promise when his government's "corruption and mismanagement" have virtually left the power utility bankrupt.

"He is trying to befool people in the same manner as his predecessor Amarinder Singh did," the SAD chief said.

He said the state government owed the Punjab State Power Corporation a subsidy of Rs 4,500 crore and its departments owed it Rs 2,231 crore.

"If you take all subsidies into account including Rs 3300 crore due to the latest announcement and bills that have been waived the subsidy bill will come to Rs 13,934 crores," he said.

Asserting that the government did not have any roadmap to meet the financial requirements of the PSPCL, Badal said this "mismanagement" would result in the closure of thermal plants, disruption of coal supply, failure to give salaries to employees and massive powercuts. PTI COR CHS TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)