Channi's Supporters Celebrate As New Punjab CM Meets Guv; Uday Raj Thanks Gandhis

Supporters of the new Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi rejoiced the decision taken by the Congress high-command as they celebrated outside Governor Banwarilal Purohit's house in Chandigarh on Sunday. Congress leader Udit Raj, too, thanked the Congress leadership for inducting a Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab.

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Sunday confirmed that the Dalit leader has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state. Newly-elected Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Harish Rawat and three other Congress leaders were called by the Governor in the evening to hold pivotal talks.

Channi supporters display high spirits

Meanwhile, supporters of Channi said that now after the appointment of their leader in the post of CM, the party on priority will be fulfilling all the promises made to the people of the state in the past. "We will make sure to accomplish all the tasks in 6 months that weren't fulfilled earlier," the supporters said.

Supporters welcome Dalit CM, as SAD-BSP coalition to contest 2022 polls

Another supporter of the Punjab CM-designate lauded the decision made by the Congress high command. "It is a very good decision. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also made a coalition with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and now the Congress has come forward with a Dalit leader. We will all work under the leadership of Charanjit Singh Channi now. He is our leader."

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations and the National Spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Dr Udit Raj welcomed the decision taken by the Congress leadership. Taking to Twitter, Raj thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for giving the opportunity to a Dalit to hold the pivotal position of Chief Minister.

Congrats to Charanjit Singh Channi ji for becoming chief minister of Punjab. Thanks to Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the opportunity to a dalit to such post which is rarest. @INCPunjab @INCIndia @RahulGandhi — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) September 19, 2021

Significance of Channi's appointment as Punjab CM

It should be noted here that Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as the Punjab CM holds significance as the Congress in Punjab readies to contest the Legislative Assembly polls in less than five months. BJP had earlier declared that if it wins the elections in Punjab and comes to power, it will appoint a Dalit leader as the Chief Minister. Not only the saffron party, but the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which is contesting the upcoming elections shaking hands with the BSP, had also emphasised earlier that its Deputy Chief Minister would be from the Dalit community.

