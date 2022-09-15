Chaos In Karnataka Legislative Council On Anti-Conversion Bill; Oppn Says 'Political Move'

As the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, also known as the Anti-Conversion Bill, was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Council, after being passed in the Legislative Assembly, a massive ruckus broke out on Thursday, September 15. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was listing down the points of the Bill, the Opposition that is led by Congress tried to block it.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Karnataka Congress' Working President Salim Ahmad slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that the Bill was 'unconstitutional'. Citing Articles 21 and 25, he said, "There are many rules already in place. It is a politically-motivated Bill. They want to create a sort of chaos psychosis. Elections are coming, and they want to create division in society."

Last year in December, amid a ruckus by the opposition, the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly but due to the lack of majority, the Anti-Conversion Bill was not presented in the Council. With the election of seven MLCs, the BJP is now in majority in the Council, and the Bill has been tabled and is most likely to be passed.

The Bill is aimed at preventing conversion or attempt to conversion from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by promise of marriage. However, the Bill provides an exemption to the person who wants to reconvert to his immediate previous religion.

For anyone found guilty of conversion or attempt to conversion, the Bill proposes imprisonment of three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the Bill proposes that converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. The Bill also provides provision of payment of a compensation of Rs 5 lakh (on court orders) to victims of conversion by the persons attempting the conversion, and double punishment for repeat offences.

