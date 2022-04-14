Charanajeet Channi Issues 1st Response After Being Grilled By ED In Sand Mining Case

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi responded to the questions addressed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the illegal land mining case on Thursday. Channi took to Twitter to inform that he had answered the queries to the extent he had the information on the concerned matters and that he hasn't been summoned again. Channi also stated that a challan to the effect has been submitted by ED in the court.

I was summoned by the ED yesterday regarding the mining case. I attended and replied to the queries put by them to the best of my knowledge. A Challan in this case has already been presented by ED in the Hon’ble court .The authorities have not asked me to come again. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) April 14, 2022

ED questions Punjab Ex-CM Charanjeet Singh Channi

According to reports, Channi was grilled for 6 hours and asked about his connections with his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in connection with the case and his visits to the office of the Chief Minister. The former Punjab CM had earlier skipped the summons from ED. Channi's nephew Honey, after providing unsatisfactory replies to the ED questionnaire on the sand mining case, was arrested on an intervening night between February 3 and 4, ensued by ED action of filing a chargesheet against Honey and accomplice Kudratdeep Singh under Sections 3, 4, 44 and 45 of the PMLA.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu took a jibe at the Ex-CM saying, his struggle was not against the sand mafia, who undermined the state for "selfish vested interests"

My fight was for Punjab and not for sand … Those who ran the land , sand and liquor mafia let down Punjab for selfish vested interests by looting the exchequer…. It is either Punjab or the Mafia in the present financial scenario! The fight continues… — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 14, 2022

The illegal sand mining case

Illegal mining of sand sites was confirmed to have been taking place in Malikpur and other sites in Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala, and Khosa after a surprise inspection was conducted by the officials of the Mining Department, the Civil Administration, and the Police Department. Following the revelation, an FIR was lodged at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC and Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

In a follow-up action, the ED carried out raids at the residential locations of the accused - Kudratdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey, and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot. This was done on the basis of the money-laundering investigation as mentioned in the FIR. Several incriminating documents, cash, gold, and a watch were found and seized during the searches.