Charanjit Channi Is Back! Ex-Punjab CM Returns To India After Poll Debacle 'disappearance'

Questions like 'where has Charanjit Singh Channi disappeared' can finally stop, with the former Punjab Chief Minister taking to Twitter after a six-month-long break on Monday. In his first post since June, the Congress leader shared a picture of himself with the party's General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congratulated Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji for the party’s historic victory in Himachal Pradesh polls," the former MLA wrote in the tweet, which was purportedly uploaded after he met the Congress High Command, including Mallikarjun Kharge, the incumbent party President.

As per reports, he was on a visit to the United States of America and Canada, where he underwent treatment for an eye ailment. A couple of days ago, he came back to India, and will most likely take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, when the pan-India foot march reaches Punjab.

Congratulated Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji for the party’s historic victory in Himachal Pradesh polls. pic.twitter.com/G0yNfj9V8r — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 19, 2022

'Where's Charanjit Singh Channi?'

Five months ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, as Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, Charanjit Singh Channi was picked by Congress for the post of Chief Minister. The face of the party in the elections to the border state, Channi contested the elections from his traditional Chamkaur Sahib seat, along with Bhadaur, losing to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in both places. From Chamkaur Sahib, he was defeated by his namesake, Charanjit Singh, while Labh Singh Ugoke defeated him from Bhadaur.

Handing over the reins to Bhagwant Mann post-AAP's victory over Congress, Channi had vowed to 'continue serving the people of Punjab, and being among them'. However, soon thereafter, he disappeared from the public gaze, which of course did not go unnoticed.