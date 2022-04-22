'Charanjit Channi Isn't Corrupt': Punjab Congress In-charge Warns Sidhu Over Indiscipline

In trouble for Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary stressed that action will be taken against anyone on charges of indiscipline. He was speaking to the media at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring formally took charge as the president of the party's state unit. Rubbishing Sidhu's allegation that former CM Charanjit Singh Channi was involved in corruption, he also expressed resentment at the decision of the cricketer-turned-politician to skip the installation ceremony.

Maintaining that the foremost priority of Congress is discipline, Harish Chaudhary said, "Nobody can take a parallel line to Congress. We have got strict instructions from the party. Entire Punjab and Congress are watching what Sidhu Ji is doing and his intention." Throwing his weight behind Channi, he added, "I am reiterating that he is not corrupt. In 111 days, Charanjit Singh Channi and his government did a splendid job. Anybody who is saying this is helping the opposition."

Channi hits back at Sidhu

In a veiled attack on Channi, Sidhu told reporters earlier in the day that Congress lost the recently concluded Punjab polls owing to "Mafia Raj". While AAP created history by winning 92 seats on its own in the 117-member Assembly, Congress was reduced to a mere 18 seats. Meanwhile, Channi revealed that some other leaders in Congress would complain about Sidhu's statement to the party high command. He also indicated that the former Punjab Congress president had failed to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Channi observed, "I want to make it clear once again that I was the CM and I was declared the Chief Ministerial candidate in the end. The defeat is my responsibility. Sidhu left after saying that I am responsible, who is he to blame me? I don't want to talk about the responsibilities of the president."

In another development, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari described Sidhu as a "rent-seeker" in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. Tewari has been miffed with the party's style of functioning in the last few months, especially after Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced with Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM. He was also dropped from the list of star campaigners for the Punjab polls.