Charanjit Singh Channi Grilled By ED In Sand Mining Case; Sidhu Takes Dig At Ex-Punjab CM

In a big embarrassment for Congress, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was questioned by the ED for over 6 hours in the illegal sand mining case on Wednesday, April 13. Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested in connection with this case on the intervening night of February 3 and 4 after he was allegedly evasive in his replies. This became a huge talking point in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls with the opposition alleging that, he too was involved in this alleged scam.

Despite being the CM, he lost from both his traditional constituency of Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur. As per sources, the central agency recorded Channi's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at its Jalandhar office and allowed him to leave late at night. Sources revealed that he was questioned about the allegations of the transfer and posting of officials in Punjab as part of the illegal sand mining operations.

Channi who skipped the ED's earlier summons was also reportedly, quizzed on his links with Honey and the latter's visits to the Chief Minister's Office. On April 3, the ED filed a charge sheet against Honey and his associate Kudratdeep Singh under Sections 3, 4, 44 and 45 of the PMLA. Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu took a veiled dig at Channi asserting that his fight was not for the sand mafia who let down the state for "selfish vested interests".

My fight was for Punjab and not for sand … Those who ran the land , sand and liquor mafia let down Punjab for selfish vested interests by looting the exchequer…. It is either Punjab or the Mafia in the present financial scenario! The fight continues… — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 14, 2022

I was summoned by the ED yesterday regarding the mining case. I attended and replied to the queries put by them to the best of my knowledge. A Challan in this case has already been presented by ED in the Hon’ble court .The authorities have not asked me to come again. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) April 14, 2022

The illegal sand mining case

In a surprise inspection on March 7, 2018, officials of the Mining Department, the Civil Administration and the Police Department discovered that sand mining was being carried out beyond the designated area in Malikpur. Illegal sand mining activities were also detected at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa. Thereafter, an FIR was filed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

Under the aegis of the money laundering probe based on this FIR, the ED raided the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot on January 18. Several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. In his first reaction, Charanjit Singh Channi dubbed the raids "political revenge".