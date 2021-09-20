Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As Punjab CM; Sukhjinder Randhawa & OP Soni As Dy CMs

After months of turmoil, Congress' pick Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh on Monday. Channi - Punjab's first Dalit CM is a 3-time MLA is a Dalit leader from Ramdasia Sikh community and close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Top Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harish Rawat were present at the ceremony but outgoing CM Capt Amarinder Singh was absent.

Channi takes oath as Punjab CM

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/W68LmKIl70 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office to Congress leader Sukhjinder S Randhawa. He is taking oath as a minister. pic.twitter.com/WLHMMGquKa — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi on becoming the new Punjab CM#Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/QSl0QY9jI8 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

On Sunday, after heady brainstorming, Congress High Command chose 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM pick, over-ruling the Punjab CLP which chose Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its CM face. Channi, was a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government. A 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib (2007, 2012 and 2017) is a vocal critic of CM Amarinder Singh. Meanwhile, Randhawa is a 3-time MLA from Dera Baba Nanak constituency and Minister for jails and Cooperation in the Amarinder govt, OP Soni is a 5-time MLA and Minister of School Education and Freedom Fighters in Amarinder govt.

On Saturday, the Congress legislative party meet passed two resolutions - lauding Singh's work as CM and empowering Sonia Gandhi to pick the next CM as there was no consensus found in the meeting. Prior to Channi's appointment, Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were the frontrunners for the post as Congress mulled appointing a Hindu CM. Upon Soni's refusal, Congress eyed appointing a Sikh face as the CM and zeroed in on choosing Channi.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.