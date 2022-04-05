Charanjit Singh Channi Was A 'corrupt' CM Face For Punjab Polls: Former Congress MLA

Nearly a month after the Punjab Assembly Election results were declared, former Congress MLA attacked ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over defeat in the state. Gurpreet Singh further attacked the party leadership and said that the 'high command chose a corrupt CM face'. Congress' CM face Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats which he contested in the Assembly election 2022.

Congress Ex-MLA attacks Channi over defeat in Punjab:

While speaking from Fatehgarh Sahib, the former MLA asserted, "high command declared a corrupt CM face. It was a wrong decision of high command resulting the defeat of Congress in Punjab. Recovery of crores from Channi’s nephew turned to be final nail in coffin".

All 117 seats in Punjab went to the polls in a single phase on February 20. The state recorded a turnout of 71.93%, which was the lowest in the last 15 years. The counting of votes and election results were declared on March 10.

Punjab Elections 2022 results

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections- which is the single-highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered over 42% of the vote share as against Congress, which got barely 22% of the total votes. Buoyed by AAP's stupendous performance, Kejriwal also laid bare his national ambitions by calling upon people to bring about a revolution in India. With a massive victory, Bhagwant Mann was declared as the CM of the state.

Punjab's then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he represented in the Assembly since 2007. In this constituency, he was defeated by his namesake Dr Charanjit Singh of the AAP with a margin of over 7,833 votes. An eye surgeon by profession, Dr Singh had lost to Channi by a margin of 12,308 votes in this constituency in the 2017 Assembly election. Similarly, the CM faced defeat in Bhadaur, a seat that was won by AAP in the previous polls as well.