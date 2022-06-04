Chartered Plane After Bus Trip: Congress MLAs Flown To Udaipur Ahead Of RS Poll | Watch

In the battle for Rajya Sabha elections, Congress MLAs have been hopping resorts in Rajasthan to avoid the risk of poaching by opposition parties. On Friday, June 3, a bus carrying over 40 MLAs left Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence for Taj Aravali resort in Udaipur.

Today (June 4), the Congress arranged a chartered plane to fly Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, two state ministers, and three MLAs to the lake city. The party leaders hopped on the plane to join the rest of the flock in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Rajasthan Assembly is set to convene on August 14 and till then, the MLAs are expected to stay at the resort. They were moved to Jaipur's Hotel Fairmount on July 13 after Sachin Pilot, along with 18 MLAs, went incommunicado. Earlier today, in a video from the Taj Aravali resort, the legislators were seen enjoying folk songs and dances at the hotel.

Congress' resort politics

Rajya Sabha elections for the four seats in Rajasthan will take place on June 10. The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates while the BJP has nominated one. The party has given support to media baron Subhash Chandra, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Fearing cross-voting for the seat contested by Chandra, Congress decided to keep its flock together.

With 108 MLAs in the state Assembly, Congress is set to win two Rajya Sabha seats. After winning the two seats, Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat.

On the other hand, the BJP has 71 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly and is set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes. The party leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of Congress. BJP needs 123 MLAs to win three seats.

In a similar scenario, the Haryana Congress has also moved all of its MLAs from Chhattisgarh's Raipur to prevent any horse-trading attempts by opposition parties.