Cheater, Fraud & Liar: Vijay Baghel Kicks Off Electoral Battle Against Uncle CM Baghel

The Lok Sabha MP from Durg and the nephew of the incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Vijay Baghel called the former a ‘cheater, fraud, liar and corrupt chief minister'. Notably, his name was announced from the Patan constituency in the first list of candidates released by the BJP for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls. Bhupesh Baghel is also the MLA from the Patan assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the Lok Sabha MP from Durg lashed out at CM Baghel. Vijay Baghel said, "It is going to be interesting to fight against a cheater, fraud, liar, and a corrupt chief minister." He further said that his distant uncle had betrayed the trust of the people of the Patan assembly segment.

‘Bhupesh Baghel betrayed people’s mandate’: Vijay Baghel

"The people of Patan reposed their electoral trust in Bhupesh Baghel five times but he betrayed their mandate every time. The people are regretting their decision now amid rising cases of murder, rape, and corruption in the state," the BJP MP said.

He thanked the party leadership for giving him the opportunity to contest against the Chhattisgarh CM Baghel and also expressed confidence that he will win the polls, "We will win this election. I'm thankful to the party leaders for giving me the opportunity to fight the chief minister, who also happens to be my distant relative, from Patan. It will be an interesting contest," the BJP MP added. Vijay Baghel was earlier named as the head of the manifesto committee of the party in the state for the polls, which comprised 30 leaders.

Will Vijay Baghel prove to be the giant killer?

The 2023 electoral faceoff between the uncle and the nephew will be the fourth battle between both leaders from the same Patan seat. The BJP’s decision to field Vijay Baghel against Bhupesh Baghel seems to be a far-sighted plan taken on the basis of previous poll track records. This comes out well after considering the results of the 2018 assembly elections wherein Congress managed to secure victories in eight out of the nine assembly segments within the Durg constituency.

As a natural corollary, the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were expected to sway in the direction of the Congress however, Vijay, contesting from the Durg constituency, achieved a resounding victory by a margin of over 3.9 lakh votes, with an impressive 61 per cent share of the total votes.

BJP released its first list of 21 candidates in Chhattisgarh and 39 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, where it is likely to face a tough contest in the Assembly polls later this year.

