Last Updated:

Cheetahs Were Not Cared For After Show Of Political Power: Akhilesh Yadav

"It is a matter of great sadness that today the news of the death of the eighth Cheetah has come in Kuno National Park," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
cheetah

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that cheetahs were not cared for after a show of political power by the BJP. (Image: PTR)


Expressing concern over the death of the eighth cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that cheetahs were not cared for after a show of political power by the BJP government. 

Male cheetah Suraj, translocated from Africa, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, forest officials said.

It took the number of cheetahs that have died at the park in Sheopur district since March this year to eight.

"It is a matter of great sadness that today the news of the death of the eighth Cheetah has come in Kuno National Park. The cheetahs for which the BJP government had made great ostentation, were not taken care of after the show of political power. Condemnable-Contemplative!" Yadav said in a tweet. 

READ | Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia and SA: Bhupender Yadav
READ | India will not fence cheetah habitats: Govt panel chief
READ | Another African cheetah, Tejas, dies in MP's Kuno National Park
READ | Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park: No mismanagement says minister; Cong slams MP govt, PM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT