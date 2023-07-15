Cheetahs Were Not Cared For After Show Of Political Power: Akhilesh Yadav

Quick links:
Akhilesh Yadav alleged that cheetahs were not cared for after a show of political power by the BJP. (Image: PTR)
Expressing concern over the death of the eighth cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that cheetahs were not cared for after a show of political power by the BJP government.
ये बेहद दुख का विषय है कि आज कूनो नेशनल पार्क में आठवें चीते की मौत की ख़बर आयी है। जिन चीतों के लिए भाजपा सरकार ने महा-आडम्बर किया था, उनका राजनीतिक शक्ति का प्रदर्शन करने के बाद कोई ख़्याल नहीं रखा गया। निंदनीय-चिंतनीय! pic.twitter.com/l57hIJSVYn— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 14, 2023
Male cheetah Suraj, translocated from Africa, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, forest officials said.
It took the number of cheetahs that have died at the park in Sheopur district since March this year to eight.
"It is a matter of great sadness that today the news of the death of the eighth Cheetah has come in Kuno National Park. The cheetahs for which the BJP government had made great ostentation, were not taken care of after the show of political power. Condemnable-Contemplative!" Yadav said in a tweet.
